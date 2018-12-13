KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is joining backup Austin Ekeler on the inactive list for their high-profile AFC West showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will have star safety Eric Berry for the first time this season.

Gordon and Ekeler combined for 103 yards rushing and 189 yards receiving when the teams met in Los Angeles to open the season. But after testing his injured knee in warmups, Gordon was inactive alongside Ekeler, who sustained a concussion in last week’s win over the Bengals.

Berry tore his Achilles’ tendon in last season’s opener. He was back in time for summer workouts and training camp before a heel injury cropped up that had sidelined him until Thursday night.

Top running back Spencer Ware is out for Kansas City with a hamstring injury.

___



Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon looks on from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Carson, Calif. Gordon did not play due to an MCL sprain in his right knee. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

