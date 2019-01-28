ATLANTA — Quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor isn’t allowed to talk about what will happen next week after the Los Angeles Rams’ trip to the Super Bowl is over and the Cincinnati Bengals hire their next head coach.

Brian Flores, the New England Patriots’ unofficial defensive coordinator, says it would be disrespectful for him to discuss what’s going on until next week, when the Miami Dolphins make their own head coaching hire.

Until then, these two assistant coaches on the rise are making sure they’re focused on doing everything possible to walk into their next jobs with a big, shiny ring.

Taylor is widely expected to be hired by the Bengals to replace Marvin Lewis once the Rams’ season ends Sunday against New England.

While he can’t confirm the decision, Taylor used his first public comments since the interview process to praise Rams coach Sean McVay for his advice and leadership during their two years together in California. Taylor was the University of Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator for a year before joining McVay’s staff.

“The important thing is to not allow it to be a distraction,” Taylor said of his head coaching interviews during the Rams’ playoff push. “Sean has been really great to let us take our day to handle that business, and then put it to rest and move on. He wants to see the best for us, and so he’s been very helpful. That’s one of the many things you appreciate about Sean.”

An hour after Taylor gently deflected questions about his future, Flores did the same.

Late in his 15th season with the Patriots as a scout and coach, the former Boston College linebacker wouldn’t address widespread reports that he will take over in Miami after the Super Bowl.

“Right now my vision is on Sunday’s game,” Flores said. “That’s where my head is at.”

It is in line with the posture taken by former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia last season when he interviewed for the Detroit Lions’ head coaching job. He then was swarmed with questions about his future in the lead-up to the Patriots’ Super Bowl matchup with Philadelphia.

New England lost the game on Feb. 4, and Patricia was officially named Detroit’s coach on Feb. 5.

Flores said he hasn’t been distracted by the ongoing speculation about his job status.

“I’m very good at compartmentalizing. Right now my focus is squarely on the Rams,” Flores said. “I love the guys on (the Patriots). To think about anything else aside from this game I think is a disservice to them. So that’s where I’m at.”

