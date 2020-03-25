So when Williams’s agent issued a statement Tuesday claiming, among other things, “the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith,” it seemed somewhere between believable and likely. There’s enough evidence and more than enough instances where that’s been the case. Why would it change now?

Except it has changed. And that makes the indignance in the statement from Williams’s team — in which agent Vince Taylor demands Washington trade or release him — both unfounded and unbecoming.

AD

AD

When and if Trent Williams plays his next competitive snap of football, he will be 32. His most recent action came on the second-to-last day of 2018. He last played as many as 14 games in 2015, last played a full season in 2013, just one of three seasons in a 10-year career in which he didn’t miss at least some time with injury.

Is it realistic for a player with that resume — even with seven Pro Bowl appearances — to believe he’s worthy of being among the highest-paid offensive linemen in the league for years to come? It’s not.

Yet that, apparently, is what Williams hopes to be. Washington granted Williams and his representatives the right to seek a trade. In his statement, Taylor, the agent, questioned the sincerity of that action.

AD

“Despite its irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling) to negotiate a trade of Williams,” Taylor wrote. “ … Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

AD

Who knows what those options were? Either way, here’s the thing: Any trade partner knows Washington has little leverage here, given the acrimony between the player and the team. There are a limited number of teams with needs for a left tackle, whittling the number of potential trade partners to start. The upcoming draft is heavy with top-tier tackle prospects, so there are cheaper, younger models available. There’s no hope for Washington to get what Williams, in his prime, would have been worth.

Blame that on the ousted regime of Bruce Allen, the former team president, if you want. Allen could have aggressively tried to move Williams last offseason, when the relationship was clearly sour, rather than engaging his team’s star lineman in a game of chicken. That ship has sailed, and it’s worth neither time nor energy.

AD

But what Taylor’s statement doesn’t acknowledge is what Williams is seeking from potential trade partners: a long-term deal. There are two parties to satisfy here: Washington, which wants a fair return, and Williams, who wants security — and cash — going forward.

AD

Who’s to say the return would work just fine for Washington and the snag in any deal is what Williams wants in years and dollars to come?

When Williams signed his current five-year, $66-million contract — which runs through the 2020 season, for which he is due $14.5 million — he was, in fact, the highest-paid offensive tackle in history. He’s now been surpassed. Given that the salary cap goes up every year and the NFL, despite all its issues, is a nearly $14.5-billion industry, that was inevitable.

AD

But in their story on Williams’s trade-or-release demands Tuesday, my colleagues Les Carpenter and Sam Fortier reported that Williams’s dreams of a new deal could be in the neighborhood of $19 million a year. According to the Web site overthecap.com, no offensive lineman has a deal with a higher average annual value than Philadelphia’s Lane Johnson, who received a four-year extension averaging $18 million a season. Johnson, it’s worth pointing out, is 29.

AD

Would it be considered prudent football business for a team to give up a draft pick or picks for a player who hadn’t played in a year — and had averaged more than four games missed in the three seasons before that — and then shell out a record-setting deal as well? No, it wouldn’t.

Williams is further in a corner because of a clause in the new collective bargaining agreement between the players’ union and the league. Should he play the upcoming season on his current contract — in Washington or elsewhere — he would be a free agent headed into 2021. But now, if he fails to show up, he won’t get credit for that season, and he’ll be kicking free agency further into the future.

AD

Under the old Washington hierarchy, there was plenty of room to sympathize with Williams’s side, particularly given the dodgy medical issue that created frustration not just for Williams, but for other Redskins in an era when the team dealt with all manner of injuries. But now, not only is Allen out as ringleader, but Larry Hess, the head athletic trainer who had been with the team for 17 years, was also fired.

AD

Dan Snyder remains as owner, right? No one would be surprised if there were lingering resentment there. Except in Taylor’s statement, he names only one person other than Williams: “Trent Williams will always love and respect Dan Snyder.”

So if Allen is done and Hess is gone, is there a new beef here? And if so, who started it? Ron Rivera is the new head coach who has been given extraordinary power over all football aspects of the organization. Rivera’s reputation wouldn’t indicate that he’s prone to picking unwarranted fights, and he knows his team is better with Williams than without him.

AD

Rivera’s presence and Allen’s absence put Washington in a different position than it has been in more than a decade. It’s possible now, when controversy arises, that the franchise is actually in the right. The default mode for so long has been, “How are the Redskins messing this up?” and no doubt there will be cases of that to come because the owner remains the same and chaos somehow seems baked into the DNA in Ashburn.

AD