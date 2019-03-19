Boston Bruins (43-20-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (42-23-7, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins will play at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. New York is fourth in the conference and Boston is second in conference play.

The Islanders are 26-13-5 in Eastern Conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 28.6 shots per game.

The Bruins are 15-13-6 in road games. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 92 total minutes. In their last meeting on Feb. 5, Boston won 3-1. Marchand recorded a team-high two assists for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Lee leads the Islanders with 27 goals, adding 20 assists and totaling 47 points. Mathew Barzal has totaled seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: Casey Cizikas: day to day (lower body), Johnny Boychuk: day to day (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

