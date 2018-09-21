Cleveland Browns running back Carlos Hyde (34) jumps over defenders during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Carlos Hyde will never top his 28th birthday.

The running back scored two touchdowns, his girlfriend gave birth to a son — either during or a little after the game — and the Browns got their first win since 2016, beating the New York Jets 21-17 on Thursday night.

Hyde was late arriving for pregame warmups because his girlfriend had gone into labor. He kept his phone with him while stretching on the field before kickoff, then delivered for the Browns, scoring on short runs and rushing for 98 yards on 23 carries as Cleveland won for the first time in 635 days.

On Friday morning, Hyde tweeted “8 pounds 11 ounces #CarlosJR #Blessed.” Hyde signed with Cleveland as a free agent in March.

“I am kind of glad that it worked out the way it did because he finished the game, ran extremely hard and made some tough runs,” Brown coach Hue Jackson said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.