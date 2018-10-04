JACKSONVILLE (3-1) at KANSAS CITY (4-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jacksonville 3-1, Kansas City 4-0

SERIES RECORD — Jaguars lead 6-5

LAST MEETING — Chiefs beat Jaguars 19-14, Nov. 6, 2016

LAST WEEK — Jaguars beat Jets 31-12; Chiefs beat Broncos 27-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jaguars No. 3, Chiefs No. 2

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (13), PASS (15)

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (10), PASS (1)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (14), PASS (9)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (28), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs have won three straight in series. Jacksonville last won in November 2009. ... Jaguars trying to start 2-0 on road for first time since 2007, when they beat Chiefs in Week 5. ... Jacksonville is 5-1 over last two seasons against QBs with 10 or fewer starts. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has five. ... Jaguars are minus-4 in turnover margin, tied for 29th in NFL. Chiefs are plus-2, tied for seventh. ... Jacksonville has allowed NFL-best four TDs this season. Chiefs lead league with 19. ... Jaguars QB Blake Bortles passed David Garrard for second-most yards passing (16,023) and completions (1,415) in franchise history last week against Jets. ... Jacksonville K Josh Lambo needs to make two more FGs to set franchise record for consecutive makes (21). ... Jacksonville has not allowed an opponent to score on its opening possession this season. Chiefs have scored 52 points in first quarters. ... Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook had career-best 130 yards receiving against Jets. ... Chiefs allow teams to convert 23.8 percent of third downs, best in NFL. ... Kansas City coach Andy Reid needs four wins to pass Dan Reeves (201) for eighth in NFL history. ... Mahomes leads NFL with 14 TD passes and no interceptions. He also has NFL-best 15 passes of at least 25 yards. ... Kansas City leads NFL in scoring at 36.3 points per game. ... Fantasy tip: Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins is hobbled by hamstring injury, so WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce remain viable starters even though they face league’s best defense in Jags.

