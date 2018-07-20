JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been suspended without pay for the season opener against the New York Giants for attacking a man in a parking lot a year ago.

Fowler was arrested last July after confronting a man who made a comment about his driving in a parking lot. Authorities say Fowler exchanged words with the man before hitting him. Police say the man’s glasses were knocked off and Fowler stepped on them before taking a grocery bag from the man and tossing it in a lake.

Fowler pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal mischief and petty theft. He was sentenced in March to a year of probation and 75 hours of community service.

Fowler played for Florida and was the Jaguars’ first-round draft pick in 2015. The NFL said Friday he is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

