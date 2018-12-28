JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t expect running back Leonard Fournette to play in the season finale at Houston.

Coach Doug Marrone listed Fournette (ankle/foot) as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Texans. The second-year pro has missed practice all week.

Marrone ruled out cornerback A.J. Bouye (toe), place-kicker Josh Lambo (groin) and right tackle Josh Wells (concussion).

Fournette already has missed seven games this season, including six because of a strained right hamstring. He also was suspended without pay one week for leaving the sideline and instigating a fight at Buffalo.

If the former LSU star is sidelined again, it would be the 11th game he’s missed in two seasons. His durability and maturity — he’s been suspended, fined and benched — have raised questions about his long-term future with the franchise.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.