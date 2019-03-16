JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars gave new quarterback Nick Foles some help Saturday by signing receiver Chris Conley and right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.

Conley started 34 of 53 games in four seasons with Kansas City, totaling 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. He also played with Foles in 2016.

Conley started 13 games last year, finishing with 32 catches for 334 yards and five scores. He missed 11 games in 2017 because of an Achilles tendon injury.

A third-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Conley tied the record at the NFL combine for the highest vertical jump (45 inches) by a receiver.

Conley says “this is a tremendous opportunity. Playing with someone you know is one thing, but seeing the talent that we have here in Jacksonville on defense and the talent we have on offense, it’s huge.”

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound Ogbuehi started 25 of 35 games in four seasons with Cincinnati. He was the 21st overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Ogbuehi fills a huge need created when Jacksonville released veteran Jermey Parnell in a cost-cutting move. The Jaguars didn’t have a starting-caliber right tackle on the roster and had been expected to draft one with the seventh overall pick next month.

Ogbuehi should give them the flexibility to consider other options in the first round.

