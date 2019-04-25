FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, intercepts a pass in front of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Ramsey responded to Tom Coughlin’s public criticism Friday, April 19, saying the team knows why he’s skipping voluntary workouts. Ramsey did not elaborate on the reason for his absence in his Twitter post, but said he will be “ready when it’s time.” (Gary McCullough, File/Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised the fifth-year option in cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s rookie contract.

The team made the announcement Thursday, about five hours before the start of the NFL draft and nearly two months after general manager Dave Caldwell said the option would be picked up.

The two-time Pro Bowl defender is now under contract through 2020. Unless he signs a long-term deal before then, Ramsey will earn about $10 million in 2020 — the average salary of the 10 highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

Ramsey, the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft, signed a four-year, $23.35 million rookie contract. The deal was fully guaranteed, including a $15.63 million signing bonus.

Ramsey has 193 tackles, 44 pass breakups and nine interceptions in 48 games. He is skipping the team’s offseason program for the second straight year to work out closer to his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

