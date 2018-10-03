New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne, left, upends Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out running back Leonard Fournette four days before the team’s game at Kansas City.

Coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday that Fournette and cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) will miss the road game Sunday. It was a somewhat surprising move considering NFL teams rarely rule out players before Friday.

Fournette re-injured his right hamstring in a 31-12 victory against the New York Jets last Sunday. Considering he missed two and a half games after initially tweaking it and came back too soon, the Jaguars (3-1) are expected to be more cautious this time around.

No one would be surprised to see Fournette sidelined until after Jacksonville’s bye week, potentially returning Nov. 11 against Indianapolis.

The second-year pro from LSU already has missed five of 20 regular-season games and left his only two starts this season because of hamstring tightness.

He has 71 yards rushing on 20 carries this season.

