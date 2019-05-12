JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed five tryout players, including two tight ends, following a three-day rookie minicamp Sunday.

The Jaguars signed Central Florida tight end Michael Colubiale and Tulane tight end Charles Jones as well as Utah guard Jordan Agasiva, UNLV cornerback Jocquez Kalili and Georgia Southern safety Joshua Moon.

To make room on the team’s 90-man roster, Jacksonville waived tight end Carson Meier, cornerback Marquez Sanford and receiver Papi White. It also waived/injured defensive back Cody Brown and defensive tackle Roderick Young. Brown and Young will revert to the team’s injured reserve if they go unclaimed on waivers.

Jacksonville has little depth and even less experience at tight end. The team added Geoff Swaim in free agency and drafted Josh Oliver from San Jose State in the third round. They head a position group that includes Ben Koyack, James O’Shaughnessy and Pharoah McKever.

