JACKSONVILLE (5-10) at HOUSTON (10-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Texans by 8 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Jacksonville 5-8-2, Houston 6-7-2

SERIES RECORD - Texans lead 20-13

LAST MEETING - Texans beat Jaguars 20-7, Oct. 21

LAST WEEK - Jaguars beat Dolphins 17-7; Texans lost to Eagles 32-30

AP PRO32 RANKING - Jaguars No. 28, Texans No. 8

JAGUARS OFFENSE - OVERALL (27), RUSH (18), PASS (26).

JAGUARS DEFENSE - OVERALL (5), RUSH (18), PASS (2).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (8), PASS (18).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (4), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jaguars have won two of last three meetings. ... QB Blake Bortles, who was benched after loss to Buffalo on Nov. 25, will start against Texans. Bortles has 13 TD passes and 10 interceptions this season. ... RB Leonard Fournette had touchdown run last week and has five rushing scores and one TD reception in last six games. ... RB Carlos Hyde had 78 yards rushing and touchdown in only meeting against Texans, with San Francisco last season. ... WR Dede Westbrook has touchdown catch in two of last three road games. ... DE Calais Campbell had sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery last week. He has six sacks in last five AFC South road games. ... DE Yannick Ngakoue had two sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered one in last game against Houston. ... LB Telvin Smith returned interception 33 yards for touchdown last week for third career interception return for score. ... CB Jalen Ramsey has defended eight passes, has INT and fumble recovery in two career games in Houston. ... Texans are sixth team since 1980 to earn playoff berth after 0-3 start. Houston needs win to clinch AFC South title and would earn first-round bye with win and loss or tie by New England. ... QB Deshaun Watson had two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores last week. He has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions in last four home games. ... RB Lamar Miller had 100 yards and touchdown in last meeting with Jacksonville. He should return after sitting out last week with ankle injury. ... Rookie WR Vyncint Smith, undrafted free agent, had first career TD reception last week. ... DE J.J. Watt needs 1/2 sack to join Reggie White as only players since 1982 with four or more seasons with 15 or more sacks. Watt has 4 1/2 sacks and has forced three fumbles in last four division games. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney had sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery vs. Eagles. Clowney had two sacks and fumble recovery in last game against Jacksonville. ... Fantasy tip: Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins has 274 yards receiving and two touchdown catches in last two games combined and ranks second in NFL with 1,425 yards receiving and has 11 TD receptions this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.