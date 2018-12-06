NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jacksonville left tackle Josh Walker is out against the Tennessee Titans, an injured foot and ankle sidelining him for the fourth straight game.

Walker had been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game for the Jaguars (4-8), who already have three starters on the offensive line on injured reserve this season. The Jaguars’ other inactives include wide receiver DJ Chark, running back Dave Williams, safety C.J. Reavis, cornerback Tre Herndon and safety Barry Church. Nose tackle Abry Jones already had been declared out with an injured shin.

The Titans will have both kick returner Darius Jennings, who’s leading the NFL with a 34.8-yard average per return, and starting outside linebacker Derrick Morgan available after being questionable with injured knees. Tennessee’s inactives include defensive back Dane Cruikshank, running backs David Fluellen and Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Kamalei Correa, guard Aaron Stinnie, offensive tackle Tyler Marz and defensive end Matt Dickerson.

