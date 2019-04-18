3. NEW YORK JETS (4-12)

LAST SEASON: Jets might have found franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, who had up-and-down rookie season but showed promising flashes while establishing rapport with wide receivers Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa. It wasn’t enough to save coach Todd Bowles, fired after four seasons without any playoff appearances. Adam Gase was hired to replace Bowles, with New York’s focus on offense-minded coach who can help develop Darnold.

FREE AGENCY: Running back Le’Veon Bell was big free-agent prize for Jets, who signed versatile playmaker to four-year, $52.5 million deal. Defense also got big-time upgrade with addition of middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, who’ll anchor new coordinator Gregg Williams’ unit. Jets also added wide receiver Jamison Crowder, left guard Kelechi Osemele, running back Ty Montgomery, and cornerback Brian Poole They re-signed handful of key contributors, including defensive linemen Henry Anderson and Steve McLendon, cornerback Darryl Roberts and center Jonotthan Harrison.

THEY NEED: OLB, DE, OL, CB, WR.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: DE Nick Bosa, Ohio State; LB Josh Allen, Kentucky; DT Quinnen Williams, Alabama.

OUTLOOK: Finding game-changing edge rusher is top priority for general Mike Maccagnan, who could aim for Bosa — if he falls past Arizona and San Francisco — or Allen. Maccagnan has also made it clear he is open to trading down from No. 3 spot to add extra picks, including getting second-rounder. Either way, Jets expected to add someone to get after quarterbacks early, and add depth to both offensive and defensive lines, as well as secondary.

