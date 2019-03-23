Nashville Predators (42-27-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (44-26-4, first in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets and the Nashville Predators face off at Bell MTS Place in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference. Winnipeg is third in the conference and Nashville is fourth in conference play.

The Jets have gone 24-9-4 in home games. Winnipeg is the top team in the the Western Conference with 5.7 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler averaging 0.9.

The Predators are 19-14-4 on the road. Nashville has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.3 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on March 1, Winnipeg won 5-3. Mark Scheifele recorded a team-high 3 points for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 35 goals, adding 45 assists and totaling 80 points. Wheeler has totaled seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Jets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: day to day (undisclosed).

Predators Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

