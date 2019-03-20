NEW YORK — Trevor Siemian has joined the Jets to be Sam Darnold’s backup.

The veteran quarterback signed a one-year deal Wednesday with New York , which was in the market for an experienced QB while Josh McCown mulls his playing future.

A person with direct knowledge of the contract says it is worth $2 million, with a maximum value of $3 million with incentives. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team does not announce financial terms of contracts.

The 27-year-old Siemian spent last season with Minnesota, but was with Denver the previous three years. He has 30 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions in 26 games, including 25 starts.

Siemian was a seventh-round draft pick by Denver out of Northwestern in 2015 and served as the Broncos’ backup to Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler. He replaced Manning as the starter the following season and went 8-6 while throwing for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Siemian was Denver’s Week 1 starter in 2017 and went 5-5 in 10 starts before injuring a shoulder and finishing the season on injured reserve.

He was traded last March to Minnesota, where he served as Kirk Cousins’ backup and never played a snap in a regular-season game.

The Jets also have Davis Webb on their roster, but wanted a veteran presence with McCown an unrestricted free agent and considering retirement.

McCown, who turns 40 on July 4, wrote in a statement last week released by agent Mike McCartney that he still has a strong desire to play football but wanted to spend time with his family to determine if he would want to continue playing this season.

“I have spoken to the Jets to make them aware,” McCown said in the statement on March 11. “I’m excited about spending time with my family as we process what’s next.”

