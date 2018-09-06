FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets could be without a few starters in their season opener.

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, safety Marcus Maye and outside linebacker Josh Martin all sat out practice Thursday with injuries.

Kearse, Maye and Martin are all projected starters for the Jets, who open their season Monday night at Detroit. The team, which released its first injury report of the week on Thursday, has two more days of full practices.

Kearse is dealing with an abdominal injury, which sidelined him for the last two preseason games. He led the Jets with 65 receptions last season and would provide a veteran presence on offense for rookie starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Jets have some depth at wide receiver if Kearse can’t play, with Quincy Enunwa (thumb) and Terrelle Pryor (ankle) both full participants at practice. Charone Peake and Andre Roberts are also on the roster.

Maye has a foot injury that coach Todd Bowles said is sore, but wouldn’t provide details. The second-year safety had offseason surgery on an ankle, but Bowles says this latest injury is unrelated.

“It’s been off and on,” Bowles said. “Just something he’s been monitoring.”

Maye had a solid first season with the Jets, playing opposite fellow rookie Jamal Adams. If he can’t play, Doug Middleton would likely take his spot in the starting lineup.

“We’ll see as it gets closer to Monday,” Bowles said.

Martin suffered a concussion in the Jets’ third preseason game against the Giants.

The linebacker is a key contributor on special teams, but is also being looked at to help boost the Jets’ pass rush this season. Martin, listed as a starter opposite Jordan Jenkins, had 1½ sacks last year.

Recently signed Jeremiah Attaochu is listed on the depth chart as Martin’s backup, but he was limited at practice with a calf injury.

Also limited was starting inside linebacker Avery Williamson, who’s dealing with a hamstring issue.

Everyone else was a full participant, including nose tackle Steve McLendon (knee), right guard Brian Winters (back) and left tackle Kevin Beachum (foot), all of whom missed time during camp and the preseason.

NOTES: Bowles confirmed that Jason Myers will be the Jets’ kicker against the Lions. That comes after New York had a few kickers in for tryouts this week, including Dan Bailey, Roberto Aguayo and Matt McCrane. “We liked him in the preseason, obviously,” Bowles said of Myers, who kicked a 58-yard field goal in the preseason finale at Philadelphia. “We brought a lot of guys in in a lot of different positions. This is the time of year you kick the tires around for everybody because injuries happen and we do our due diligence and make sure we bring guys in at every position.” ... Bowles was asked how much pressure he personally feels as he enters his fourth season with the Jets: “Same pressure I felt when I came here. I don’t go into every season feeling any less or any more. It’s the same pressure. You get to the Super Bowl from here that’s all I’m here to do. I’m not here to collect a check. I’m not here to go 8-8. I’m here to try to get to the Super Bowl.”

