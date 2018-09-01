

“He was supposed to give 100 percent all the time,” says Richard Allen, the father of Redskins defensive lineman Jonathan Allen. “I set a high standard for everything my sons did.” (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Richard Allen did not raise his two sons to fail. He is an Army man, a retired sergeant first class, who sees no effort worth anything unless it is complete. Thirteen years ago, his youngest child, Jonathan, wanted to play football, and he asked his son if he was playing for fun or if he sought to be the best.

“I want to be the best player I can be,” he remembers Jonathan saying.

Richard pulled out a clipboard and then went with Allen to every practice at the park near their Chesapeake, Va., home, sitting off to the side, taking notes that would become the heart of lectures later that evening. After practice, as the other players packed up their bags and headed home, he made his son run sprints, tearing across the field again and again until Allen stood exhausted in the late-day sun.

He was 10 years old.

Plenty old enough to treat a game like a man, the father believed.

“I told my son, he has to honor his commitment. He can’t quit,” Richard Allen says now.

Want to know what drives the player who is among the most essential to the success of the Washington Redskins’ defense? Want to understand the fire that burns in the team’s defensive end, the Redskins’ first-round pick in 2017, the key to a line that was Washington’s burden last season? Look back to the lessons delivered by an old Army sergeant on a kid’s football field in Chesapeake. The desire born there still lives on the pristine grass behind Redskins headquarters 200 miles away in Ashburn.

A rare accountability

Late last month, Jonathan Allen and the rest of Washington’s first-team defense looked flat in a 29-17 preseason game loss to the Denver Broncos. It was not a good performance. And though the game did not count, Allen was furious.

“We looked terrible out there,” he said that night.

He was still steaming two days later when the Redskins held their first practice after the defeat. The players wore pads and on each play Allen thundered through the offensive line, players said later, treating a low-contact workout as if it were an actual game.

“You always want to play good football: preseason games, practice, whatever it is,” Allen said a few days later, sitting on a couch inside Redskins headquarters. “You never want to go out there and play how we played. You want to grow from that and move on.”

When Redskins players are asked what it is that impresses them the most about Allen, they say it is his accountability. When Allen is asked where that comes from, he goes back to those fields in Chesapeake, to all those post-practice sprints in front of the man with the clipboard who wasn’t even a coach.

“Oh, that’s my dad,” Allen says. “Twenty-three years in the military.”



Allen was the Redskins’ first-round pick in 2017, but he only played in five games before being sidelined with an injury. (Mark Tenally/AP)

Richard Allen had what might be one of the Army’s most sobering positions. He studied ways to mitigate contamination from nuclear and chemical weapons. Much of his time was spent making damage assessments and calculating decay rates. It was serious work. But the Army had made Richard a serious man. When he gained custody of his two sons around the time Jonathan was 9, he was determined to raise them with military standards of discipline and respect.

In Richard Allen’s house there was no football without straight A’s in school. Jonathan made sure to get straight A’s. Richard also had Jonathan do 100 pushups every day, the repetitions broken into increments of 20, and insisted he do each one “nice and slow.” If Jonathan’s technique grew sloppy or he rushed the exercise, Richard made him do the pushups again.

“Over the course of time you will be bigger, stronger and faster,” Richard said.

Maybe this sounds extreme, an old-school father driving his children much too hard, but a funny thing happened after those youth football practices back in Chesapeake. The other players saw how Jonathan had become better than them, and they started running, too. At first, only a handful of kids joined him, then a few more and a few more, until nearly the whole team was sprinting back and forth across the field.

That’s when Richard Allen added another rule for his son: Make sure you always finish first.

“He was supposed to give 100 percent all the time,” Richard Allen says. “I set a high standard for everything my sons did.”

What do an Army father’s edicts more than a decade old have to do with these Redskins? Richard Allen’s high measure for everything hasn’t left Jonathan Allen. It’s with him in the team’s weight room, in defensive meetings, and on a practice field two days after a meaningless exhibition game.

There is a lot of pressure on Washington’s defensive front this season. Last year, the Redskins gave up 2,146 rushing yards — an average of more than 134 per game and the most by any NFL team. Blame for finishing 32nd out of 32 teams against the run fell on the linemen and the linebackers. While Allen played just five games before going on injured reserve in October with a Lisfranc injury, he felt all of the sting that comes with being the worst in the league at something. Being last did not meet Richard Allen’s standard.



Allen starred at Stone Bridge High in Loudoun County, Va. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

A chance to be 'special'

Jonathan Allen had never really lost before. He played college football at Alabama, where championships are the norm. He also had never missed games with injury. The experience was torment. When he came back to practice this spring, his foot finally healthy, his determination was fierce. He might not have been a huge part of finishing last against the run, but he owned it like he had been on the field for every play.

“He’s a fighter, a really great competitor,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said, adding that with Allen healthy and now joined by his former Alabama teammate, nose tackle Daron Payne, the team’s first-round pick this spring, the defensive line “can be a special group.”

Around the locker room, the defensive players have become accustomed to Allen’s questions. They come regularly now, delivered subtly at practices, in meetings or just sitting around locker stalls. He might ask a safety about his role on a coverage or a cornerback about how he defends a receiver. Such queries aren’t normal for defensive linemen who, by the nature of their positions at the front of a defense, are only focused on the play before them, rarely curious about what happens behind.

“Jon will come to me and ask something like: ‘If you do this, should I do that?’ or ‘If I do this, what will you do?’” linebacker Mason Foster said. “The more spots you know on a defense, the better you can understand what’s going on outside of your own area.”

Foster chuckles.

“He just loves football,” Foster said. “That’s one of the biggest things about him.”

A few years ago, Richard Allen started telling Jonathan a story he once heard about Larry Bird. Back when Bird was a child, the story went, he was a slow, doughy kid in French Lick, Ind. The boy never imagined himself a basketball player, but one day his father drew an X on an outdoor basketball court and told him to hit 100 shots from that X. The next day he drew another, demanding another 100 makes. The day after that he drew yet another X. Then another and another and another, until Bird grew into one of the best basketball players ever.

“Ultimately the hard work paid off,” Richard Allen said he told his son that day.

Now, all these years later, the father sees the Army that he drove into his son. Set a standard, set it high, and never let it go.