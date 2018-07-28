Jonathan Allen “is starting to come out of his shell a little bit,” Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Jonathan Allen speaks boldly now. He isn’t the quiet rookie with a tank body anymore. This NFL thing is familiar to him, and despite a foot injury that limited him to five games last season, he knows he belongs here. There’s no need to be meek.

“Confidence,” Allen said. “That’s all this game is — a bunch of confidence.”

So ask about his expectations for the Washington Redskins’ defense, and listen to the 294-pound lineman say: “Being some bad asses. Simple as that.”

Ask him about the way his team should think, and listen to him say: “It’s cool to wish for the playoffs, but we’re going for the Super Bowl. If that’s not what you’re going for, then why are you here?”

Ask him about anything, and listen to Allen talk with honesty and perspective in addition to the flurries of bravado. He sounds like a man, period. He has stashed away his sterling college career at Alabama and become a pro. He married his longtime girlfriend, Hannah Franklin, earlier this month. He needs to prove he can play a full NFL season, but to him, his second season isn’t about surviving. It isn’t about learning and fitting in, either. He’s ready to stand out. And for a defense that lost its bite as the 2017 season progressed, this is reassuring news.

“Jonathan is starting to come out of his shell a little bit,” Coach Jay Gruden said.

It’s most important that he emerges on the field, and early indications are that he’s just as assertive in his play. When Allen was available last season, he made a considerable impact on the team’s toughness and ability to stop the run. He was starting to get into the backfield and cause some damage, too. But then he was sidelined with a Lisfranc sprain, and his promising rookie season resulted in an incomplete grade.

The small sample size was encouraging, however. In his five games, the Washington defense allowed only 88 rushing yards per game and just one opponent topped 100 yards on the ground. In 11 games without Allen, opponents rushed for 155.1 yards per game, 4.7 yards per carry and exceeded 100 yards in all but one of those contests. By season’s end, the run defense had fallen to last in the NFL.

In the final five games, Washington was especially weak up front. It allowed at least 140 yards in those season-closing weeks, capped by a miserable defensive performance in which Orleans Darkwa and Wayne Gallman turned the finale into open-mic night for running backs and powered the New York Giants to a 260-yard rushing effort.

In response, Washington didn’t just focus on Allen’s recovery. It used the No. 13 overall pick on another Alabama defensive lineman, Daron Payne. The defense is undergoing such a Crimson Tide-ification that you should fear Nick Saban will make a guest appearance just to demand that Washington transform its burgundy into a brighter reddish hue.

Right now, the Bama Boys look good. But Payne suffered a setback on Friday after a teammate stepped on his ankle during practice. He was in a walking boot on Saturday, and Gruden said he could miss 2-3 weeks. Still, he should return in plenty of time for the regular season, and the injury hasn’t diminished any enthusiasm about the investments the team has made to improve the defensive line.

“I mean, upfront man, we got a D-line now that can compete with any team in this National Football League,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “You’ve got those two studs right there in the middle that went to Alabama. Aw man, Roll Tide!”

Said Allen: “We’re trying to whoop [expletive] every day that we get.”

Allen still finds it strange that he’s such an injury concern. Before the NFL’s pre-draft process last year, he was considered a durable, can’t-miss, top-five prospect. He hadn’t missed any game or practice time with injuries in college. But tests before the draft revealed that his shoulders are a long-term concern, and Allen dropped to No. 17 in the draft. Washington was happy to assume the so-called risk. Allen was starting to reward the team’s trust, and then came the Lisfranc injury.

“It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve done,” Allen said of sitting out. “I’ve had surgeries before, but I’ve never actually missed game time. So that definitely was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.

“I felt like I was just starting to get my footing in the NFL, but everything happens for a reason. So it gave me that time to really appreciate what I do for a living and how I missed it. So I have a renewed sense of focus this year.”

That focus includes a cleaner diet. He ditched fast food and visits Whole Foods often. He understands that staying healthy doesn’t just involve how he trains his body; how he fuels it matters, too. A year ago, Allen was trying to figure out how to make it in the NFL. Now he wants to determine how to dominate.

“There are only so many things that you can do that rookie year,” Allen said. “You just don’t have the time. You’re learning to learn the playbook. You’re meeting. You’re trying to learn the technique. But this year, Round 2, being in here all offseason with the guys, I have a clearer vision of everything, and I know everything I’ve got to do to get ready.”

His rookie year was such a blur that Allen can barely reflect on it.

“I don’t even know,” he said when asked to remember the 2017 training camp. “I don’t even remember, to be honest. I could make something up. But, really, I was just out there trying to do my job.”

He doesn’t have to try anymore. He knows his job. He is certain he can do it at a star level. Now he must back up his confidence with a healthy and productive season.

The next phase of his career depends on it. So does a defense desperate for another star to emerge.

