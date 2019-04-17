FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have started their offseason conditioning program without wide receiver Julio Jones for the second straight year.

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett also did not attend the launch of the offseason program, which started Monday and continued Wednesday. The Falcons placed a $15.209 million franchise tag on Jarrett and hope to negotiate a new long-term deal with the leader of the team’s defensive front.

Jones also missed last season’s offseason conditioning program and mandatory minicamp while seeking a new contract. He reported for the start of last year’s training camp following an adjustment to his five-year, $71.5 million contract, and he led the NFL in yards receiving.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff said last month he has had “really good conversations” with Jones and his agent about a contract.

