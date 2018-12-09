Josh Johnson led two scoring drives after entering the game as Washington’s quarterback with the game out of reach. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Josh Johnson was running full-court basketball during a charity tournament in Oakland, Calif., last Sunday, playing numerous games with 20-minute halves. By the end of the day, Washington Redskins Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams was on the phone asking if Johnson would be interested in coming in for a workout.

The 2008 fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hadn’t played in an NFL game since 2013 and hadn’t thrown a pass in the league since Dec. 11, 2011, but Washington was desperate after losing quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colt McCoy to broken legs. Johnson was signed Tuesday to be the emergency backup after Mark Sanchez, who was just signed Nov. 19, was named the starter.

The emergency in Sunday’s 40-16 loss to the New York Giants turned out not to be an injury to Sanchez but rather a horrid first half for the entire Redskins’ offense, so Johnson made his Redskins debut at the 5:31 mark of the third quarter. Washington had fallen behind 40-0 before Johnson entered the game, and he led a pair of touchdown drives coupled with two-point conversions.

Coach Jay Gruden said after the game that Johnson would start Washington’s game next Sunday at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Honestly, [this is] something I’ve been doing for the past six years,” Johnson said. “I’ve been cut so much, been picked up week of games. Got picked up one time the day before a game. The poise was there within myself because I just had to remember what I did before.

“What is there to lose? What is there really to lose when you come from getting cut so much, not having an opportunity, wanting an opportunity? This is your opportunity, so you take it.”

A lot has happened to Johnson in the last 13 days. He was the No. 1 pick in the Alliance of American Football draft on Nov. 27 before arriving in Washington on Tuesday. He didn’t take a single snap with the first team during the week, as the Redskins’ focus was on preparing Sanchez. Johnson played the Madden NFL video game in the evenings in an attempt to learn his new teammates’ names.

Gruden had planned to start Sanchez for the rest of the season, but the veteran had one of the worst outings of his career. He completed 6 of 14 passes for 38 yards with two interceptions, including a pick-six. He was also sacked five times, and his passer rating of 10.7 was nearly 30 points worse than what a quarterback earns for throwing an incompletion on every play. The only time Sanchez had ever recorded a worse rating was as a rookie in a 16-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 18, 2009.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Sanchez was sitting on the bench in an oversized coat with the hood pulled up, surrounded by enormous swaths of empty seats in FedEx Field.

“It was tough sledding, for sure,” Sanchez said. “That’s easy to figure out. We were trying to establish the run game hard in the beginning, and we just kind of ran into a little bit of a buzz saw there and got ourselves into some tough situations.”

Johnson injected some energy into the offense after it had just 51 first-half yards and went 0 for 7 on third downs. The Redskins managed just two first downs in the first half and had 30 passing yards. The 34-0 halftime score was the team’s largest home deficit since at least 1940, according to Pro Football Reference.

The ball actually began to move after Johnson entered the game, although it came against the Giants’ reserves. Johnson threw for 195 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he led the Redskins with 45 rushing yards with a touchdown on seven carries. His mobility proved to be a huge asset behind the team’s injury-riddled offensive line.

“I thought, at the end of the day, if we are having trouble protecting, I need somebody who can move around and make some plays,” Gruden said. “The ability to scramble and make some plays with his legs. Mix in some [run-pass options] and zone-reads, all that stuff.”