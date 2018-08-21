CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers left tackle Matt Kalil has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

The team said Kalil traveled to Florida on Monday for a second opinion on his knee from Dr. James Andrews and the decision was made to have the procedure.

Kalil becomes Carolina’s third starting offensive lineman — and the second tackle — to go down with a knee injury.

The Panthers lost right tackle Daryl Williams, a second-team All-Pro in 2017, to a torn medial collateral ligament and dislocated patella and guard Amini Silatolu to a torn meniscus. There is no timetable for their return.

Kalil signed a five-year, $55 million contract in 2017 to protect Cam Newton’s blindside, but he struggled last season.

