Chicago Blackhawks (30-30-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (42-22-5, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Toronto. He’s second in the league with 98 points, scoring 41 goals and totaling 57 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 21-13-1 at home. Toronto ranks second in the league shooting 11.1 percent and averaging 3.6 goals on 32.2 shots per game.

The Blackhawks are 14-17-3 in road games. Chicago ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Kane with 0.8. In their last meeting on Oct. 7, Toronto won 7-6. Auston Matthews recorded a team-high two assists for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has recorded 82 total points while scoring 24 goals and collecting 58 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has recorded 13 points over the last 10 games for Toronto with five goals and eight assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .879 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen: day to day (illness), Travis Dermott: out (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: Cam Ward: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

