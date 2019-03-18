Vancouver Canucks (30-32-10, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-9, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup with Vancouver. He ranks third in the NHL with 99 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 58 assists.

The Blackhawks are 16-18-6 against Western Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Kane with 0.8.

The Canucks are 14-19-5 on the road. Vancouver has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 14.9 percent of chances. In their last matchup on Feb. 7, Chicago won 4-3. Dylan Strome recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blackhawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 99 total points, scoring 41 goals and collecting 58 assists. Jonathan Toews has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: Quinn Hughes: out (lower body), Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Ryan Spooner: out (general soreness), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body), Ben Hutton: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.