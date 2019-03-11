Arizona Coyotes (34-29-5, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (29-30-9, 11th in the Western Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Arizona. He currently ranks second in the NHL with 97 points, scoring 40 goals and recording 57 assists.

The Blackhawks are 15-18-6 in Western Conference games. Chicago has scored 225 goals and ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Kane leads the team with 40.

The Coyotes have gone 17-14-2 away from home. Arizona has converted on 17 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 37 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Oct. 18, Arizona won 4-1. Vinnie Hinostroza scored a team-high two goals for the Coyotes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 57 assists and has collected 97 points this season. Alex DeBrincat has recorded eight goals and totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 8-2-0, averaging 7.8 points, 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 9.6 points, 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with a .868 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Cam Ward: out (knee).

Coyotes Injuries: Derek Stepan: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

