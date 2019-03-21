Philadelphia Flyers (35-30-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-10, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Philadelphia. He ranks third in the NHL with 101 points, scoring 41 goals and recording 60 assists.

The Blackhawks have gone 16-13-7 in home games. Chicago has scored 241 goals and ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game. Kane leads the team with 41.

The Flyers have gone 17-15-4 away from home. Philadelphia has scored 35 power-play goals, converting on 16.7 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Nov. 10, Philadelphia won 4-0. Sean Couturier recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flyers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 60 assists and has recorded 101 points this season. Brendan Perlini has totaled 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Flyers Injuries: Philippe Myers: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.