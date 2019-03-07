Buffalo Sabres (30-28-8, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-30-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup with Buffalo. He’s second in the NHL with 94 points, scoring 40 goals and recording 54 assists.

The Blackhawks are 14-13-6 at home. Chicago ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Kane with 40.

The Sabres are 11-18-4 on the road. Buffalo has scored 186 goals and is thirteenth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Jeff Skinner leads the team with 36. In their last meeting on Feb. 1, Chicago won 7-3. Kane recorded a team-high two assists for the Blackhawks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 40 goals, adding 54 assists and recording 94 points. Alex DeBrincat has scored eight goals and totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 6.6 points, 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with a .864 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: Cam Ward: out (knee).

Sabres Injuries: Zach Bogosian: day to day (lower body), Vladimir Sobotka: day to day (undisclosed), Jake McCabe: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.