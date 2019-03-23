Tampa Bay Lightning (58-13-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-27-8, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay into a matchup with St. Louis. He leads the league with 120 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 83 assists.

The Blues are 19-15-2 at home. St. Louis has converted on 20.4 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 45 power-play goals.

The Lightning are 27-7-2 in road games. Tampa Bay averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Cedric Paquette leads the team serving 80 total minutes. In their last meeting on Feb. 7, St. Louis won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 43 assists and has recorded 69 points this season. Brayden Schenn has collected three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 9-1-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Dan Girardi: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

