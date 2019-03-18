Arizona Coyotes (36-30-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (55-13-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay into a matchup against Arizona. He leads the NHL with 117 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 82 assists.

The Lightning are 30-6-2 at home. Tampa Bay averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Cedric Paquette leads the team serving 72 total minutes.

The Coyotes have gone 18-15-2 away from home. Arizona has allowed 30 power-play goals, killing 85.3 percent of opponent opportunities. In their last meeting on Oct. 27, Arizona won 7-1. Michael Grabner recorded two goals for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Point leads the Lightning with 38 goals and has totaled 87 points. Kucherov has totaled five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Lightning: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, seven assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Lightning Injuries: Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body), Dan Girardi: day to day (lower body).

Coyotes Injuries: Derek Stepan: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.