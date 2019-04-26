THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams finally made a draft choice after trading back three times, selecting Washington safety Taylor Rapp with the 61st overall pick.

The NFC champions moved back Thursday and two more times Friday, amassing two extra picks.

They finally used a pick on Rapp, who will join returning starter John Johnson and newcomer Eric Weddle in the secondary.

General manager Les Snead is confident in his ability to unearth starters and contributors in the middle rounds of every draft. The Rams wanted to build depth and volume in their roster.

Rapp is the Rams’ highest-drafted defensive player since 2014. They hadn’t drafted a defensive player higher than 91st overall since they chose Aaron Donald a half-decade ago.

