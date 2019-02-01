FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, people make bets in the sports book at the South Point hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is not worried about the competition from casinos in other states that for the first time Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, will also offer football fans a chance to bet on the Super Bowl. The weekend is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the city, which draws tens of thousands of people for the big game’s weekend. (John Locher, File/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas is not worried about the competition from casinos in other states that for the first time Sunday will also offer football fans a chance to bet on the Super Bowl.

The weekend is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the city, which draws tens of thousands of people for the big game this weekend.

Tourism officials and casino operators say Las Vegas will continue to be a Super Bowl destination because it has more to offer than just sportsbooks.

About 306,000 people are expected in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend with a projected economic impact of $426 million. The figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority represent a $1.4 million year-over-year increase in economic impact with about the same number of visitors.

Jacqueline Peterson is the chief communications officer for the authority. She says visitors can also take advantage of world-class dining and entertainment.

Casinos in eight states, including Nevada, are accepting wagers on the game after the U.S. Supreme Court last year ended the Silver State’s effective monopoly on sports betting.

