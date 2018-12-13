DETROIT (5-8) at BUFFALO (4-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Pick’em.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Lions 6-7, Buffalo 6-7

SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 5-4-1

LAST MEETING — Bills beat Lions 17-14, Oct. 5, 2014

LAST WEEK — Lions beat Cardinals 17-3; Bills lost to Jets 27-23

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 23, Bills No. 27.

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (23), PASS (22).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (18), PASS (11).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (9T), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (9), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions’ 10 meetings against Bills, starting with 21-21 tie in 1972, are fewest against any opponent not including NFL’s four most recent expansion additions. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford had 101 yards passing against Arizona, second fewest in a career start, and fewest since 83 in loss to Chicago on Sept. 12, 2010. ... With 3,187 yards passing, Stafford in jeopardy of ending seven-season streak of topping 4,000 yards. ... RB LeGarrette Blount was with New England when he had career-best 189 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Bills on Dec. 29, 2013. ... WR Kenny Golladay has 18 catches for 258 yards and touchdown in past four outings since Marvin Jones Jr. sidelined by right knee injury. ... Of Golladay’s 57 catches this season, 47 have been for first downs. ... Led by Devon Kennard’s six sacks, linebackers combined for 16 sacks — most by Lions LBs since finishing with 21 in 1993. ... CB Darius Slay scored first career touchdown on 67-yard interception return against Arizona. ... Lions first-year coach Matt Patricia and Bills first-year offensive coordinator Brian Daboll were both assistants at New England. Patricia credits Daboll for Patriots hiring him as offensive assistant in 2004. ... Bills’ Josh Allen has combined 335 yards rushing in past three games. He’s second NFL QB to top 90 yards rushing in three consecutive games, joining Green Bay’s Tobin Rote in 1951. ... Allen leads Bills with 490 yards rushing, 11 more than RB LeSean McCoy, and five TDs. ... Bills’ eight TDs passing through 13 games are fewest in NFL since then-St. Louis Rams had eight over same span in 2015, according to Pro Football Reference. ... Rookie WR Robert Foster has 330 yards receiving and TD in four games since promoted off practice squad. ... Rookie MLB Tremaine Edmunds, at 20 years and 221 days, became NFL’s youngest player with interception after picking off Sam Darnold last week. ... Bills outscored by combined 168-32 in first half of nine losses. ... Fantasy tip: Allen only offensive player worth considering in what should be defensive struggle, though rookie carries high risk-reward factor with four TDs (including one rushing) and four interceptions and lost fumble in past three starts.

