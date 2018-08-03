Detroit Lions defensive end Cornelius Washington walks off after hitting a blocking dummy during NFL football practice, Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Allen Park, Mich. Washington has returned to practice. Detroit removed Washington from the injured reserve/non-football injury list on Friday. He had 2 1/2 sacks in 15 games with the Lions last season, his fifth in the NFL. (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions defensive end Cornelius Washington has returned to practice.

The Lions removed Washington from the injured reserve/non-football injury list on Friday. He had 2 ½ sacks in 15 games with the Lions last season, his fifth in the NFL.

The Lions also signed wide receiver Dom Williams and waived injured wide receiver Deontez Alexander.

