FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 file photo, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Seattle. The Detroit Lions have hired Darrell Bevell as their new offensive coordinator. Bevell spent seven seasons as Seattle’s offensive coordinator from 2011-17 and was part of a Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks. (Ted S. Warren, File/Associated Press)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Darrell Bevell and Matt Patricia crossed paths in one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history.

Now, they’ll coach on the same staff.

The Lions hired Bevell as their new offensive coordinator in a move Detroit hopes will help the team rebound after a disappointing year. Bevell spent seven seasons as Seattle’s offensive coordinator from 2011-17 and was part of a Super Bowl winner with the Seahawks. Prior to joining the Seahawks, he was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator for five seasons and a quarterbacks coach for Green Bay.

Although Bevell was part of a victory in the Super Bowl after the 2013 season, he also infamously called for a pass at the 1-yard line in the final minute of the following year’s Super Bowl. Malcolm Butler of New England intercepted it , costing Seattle a chance at a second straight title.

Patricia, who was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots in that game, is now Detroit’s head coach.

The Lions went 6-10 this season, their first under Patricia, and they decided not to renew offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter’s contract. Cooter was a holdover from Jim Caldwell’s staff.

Only two teams in the NFC scored fewer points than Detroit’s 324 this season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford fell short of 4,000 yards passing for the first time since his injury-filled 2010 campaign.

Bevell was fired by Seattle in a coaching shakeup following the 2017 season, after the Seahawks went 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.