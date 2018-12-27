DETROIT (5-10) at GREEN BAY (6-8-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 8-7-0, Green Bay 6-8-1

SERIES RECORD — Packers lead 100-71-7

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Packers 31-23, Oct. 7

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Vikings 27-9; Packers beat Jets 44-38, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 27; Packers No. 18

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (23), PASS (22)

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (15), PASS (10)

PACKERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (20), PASS (7)

PACKERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (20), PASS (11)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Detroit trying to win consecutive games at Lambeau since 1990-91. ... Lions have scored at least 30 in last three meetings. ... With 3,511 yards passing, QB Matthew Stafford in danger of falling short of 4,000-yard mark on season for first time since 2010 (535), when he was limited to three games because of injury. ... Stafford with 32 career TD passes against Packers, three short of breaking Johnny Unitas’ record of most against Green Bay. ... WR Kenny Golladay one of four players in league to catch at least 70 passes, average 15.0 yards per reception and score five TDs. ... RB LeGarrette Blount’s 56 career rushing TDs are most by any Oregon alumni. ... S Glover Quin’s 74 career tackles against Green Bay second among active players behind Vikings S Harrison Smith (76). ... Packers finishing with sub-.500 record for second straight season. ... QB Aaron Rodgers only player in NFL history with at least 400 yards passing, two touchdown passes and two rushing scores in a game, accomplishing feat twice: last week against Jets and 2011 against Denver. ... Packers 3-0 when Rodgers starts in Week 17 against Lions. ... WR Davante Adams has 111 catches, two shy of breaking Sterling Sharpe’s single-season franchise record (112 in 1993). ... Adams needs 134 yards to break former teammate Jordy Nelson single-season yardage record (1,519 in 2014). ... WR Randall Cobb, who was in concussion protocol at midweek, is a free agent after season. ... LB Blake Martinez second in NFL with 132 tackles. ... Fantasy tip: Packers RB Jamaal Williams coming off career-high 156 scrimmage yards and rushing TD last week against Jets. He had all 15 carries from Packers RBs with leading rusher Aaron Jones out with knee injury.

