ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have placed linebacker Steve Longa on injured reserve with a torn knee ligament.

Detroit coach Matt Patricia announced the move Monday morning.

Longa hurt his right knee when running toward New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta on a touchdown run in a preseason game Friday night.

Longa walked off the field after being evaluated.

The Lions were counting on the former Rutgers standout to be a key player on special teams and as a backup linebacker. Longa played in 16 games for the Lions over the previous two seasons.

