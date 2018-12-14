ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable to play at Buffalo.

He was limited Friday in practice because of a back ailment. Stafford says he has played with the injury previously and plans to do that again against the Bills on Sunday. He has started 125 regular-season games, the third-longest streak active QB streak and sixth-longest in league history.

Detroit offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and linebacker Devon Kennard (hip) are also questionable on the injury report.

The Lions ruled out rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (knee), offensive tackle Rick Wagner (concussion), receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring), and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (knee).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL



FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2018, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. The Buffalo Bills (4-9) prepare to host the Detroit Lions (5-8) in a non-conference meeting of two teams under-going transitions. (Rick Scuteri, File/Associated Press)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.