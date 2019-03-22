ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have re-signed offensive lineman Andrew Donnal.

The Lions announced the move Friday. Donnal appeared in two games last season for Detroit. He previously spent time with the Ravens and Rams.

Donnal was a fourth-round draft pick in 2015 by the Rams. He has appeared in 29 NFL games with six starts. He played 16 games for the Rams in 2016 but has not made a start since that season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.