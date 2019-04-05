ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed free agent running back C.J. Anderson, who made big plays for the Rams after being acquired late last season.

Anderson rushed for 403 yards in 11 games for the Panthers and Rams. He was waived by Carolina in November, signed with Oakland but didn’t appear in a game.

He ended up with Los Angeles and rushed for 299 yards in the last two games. Then he ran for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ playoff win over Dallas, getting more carries than All-Pro Todd Gurley.

Anderson spent the previous five seasons with Denver, rushing for 1,007 yards in 2017.

He joins a Detroit backfield that includes Kerryon Johnson, who shined last season as a rookie.

