ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have drafted Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai in the second round of the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Tavai is second on Hawaii’s career list in tackles and was on preseason watch lists last year for the Bronko Nagurski and Butkus awards. He averaged 10.2 tackles a game in an injury-shortened 2018.

In 2017, he started all 12 games at middle linebacker and ranked 10th nationally in tackles.

Detroit took Tavai with the 43rd pick — the highest a Hawaii player has been drafted since Tennessee took defensive end Travis LaBoy at No. 42 in 2004.

