ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have waived tight end Brandon Barnes from injured reserve.

The Lions announced the move Friday. The 24-year-old Barnes hasn’t played in an NFL regular-season game, but he did appear twice in the preseason last year with the New York Jets.

The Lions report to training camp next week.

