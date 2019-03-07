St. Louis Blues (35-25-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Kings (24-34-8, 15th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts St. Louis in Western Conference play.

The Kings are 13-16-3 on their home ice. Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.5 shots per game.

The Blues are 20-17-5 in Western Conference play. St. Louis has given up 38 power-play goals, killing 80.8 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 21, Los Angeles won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 48 total points, scoring 19 goals and adding 29 assists. Dustin Brown has recorded 6 points while scoring four goals and collecting two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 6.4 points, 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Kings: 1-6-3, averaging 5.9 points, 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .869 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: Austin Wagner: day to day (lower body), Alec Martinez: day to day (upper body).

Blues Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

