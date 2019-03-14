Nashville Predators (39-27-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-36-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Nashville in Western Conference play.

The Kings are 16-18-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has allowed 49 power-play goals, stopping 75.6 percent of opponent opportunities.

The Predators have gone 17-14-4 away from home. Nashville has scored 31 power-play goals, converting on 13.2 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 21, Nashville won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 19 goals and has totaled 48 points. Dustin Brown has scored five goals and recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Kings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .875 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: Austin Wagner: day to day (lower body).

Predators Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

