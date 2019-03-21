San Jose Sharks (43-22-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-39-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts San Jose looking to end its five-game home losing streak.

The Kings are 16-20-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference averaging just 6.2 points per game. Anze Kopitar leads them with 51 total points.

The Sharks are 15-5-3 in division play. San Jose is second in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 37. In their last meeting on Jan. 7, San Jose won 3-1. Erik Karlsson recorded a team-high 3 points for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kopitar leads the Kings with 20 goals, adding 31 assists and collecting 51 points. Dustin Brown has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Kings: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .882 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.