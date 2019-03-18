Winnipeg Jets (42-25-4, first in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-38-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Winnipeg looking to break its four-game home slide.

The Kings are 13-19-3 at home. Los Angeles is the last team in the Western Conference averaging only 3.9 assists per game. Drew Doughty leads them with 35 total assists.

The Jets are 11-10-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Winnipeg has scored 241 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Mark Scheifele leads the team with 34. In their last meeting on Dec. 18, Los Angeles won 4-1. Austin Wagner recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Clifford leads the Kings with a plus-two in 61 games played this season. Dustin Brown has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Kings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.