Colorado Avalanche (31-29-12, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-30-9, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup with Minnesota. He currently ranks sixth in the league with 91 points, scoring 37 goals and totaling 54 assists.

The Wild are 11-7-4 against Central Division teams. Minnesota has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 80.2 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 38 assists and has recorded 45 points this season. Ryan Donato has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Wild: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: out (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

