Vegas Golden Knights (42-28-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-29-13, fifth in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup with Vegas. He ranks eighth in the NHL with 92 points, scoring 37 goals and recording 55 assists.

The Avalanche are 18-19-7 in conference games. Colorado averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Ian Cole leads the team serving 113 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 19-18-1 in road games. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on Feb. 18, Colorado won 3-0. Andrew Agozzino recorded a team-high 2 points for the Avalanche in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 92 total points, scoring 37 goals and adding 55 assists. Tyson Barrie has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Golden Knights Injuries: Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: day to day (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.