Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Seattle with a knee injury and pass rusher Randy Gregory is set to return after missing a week with a concussion.

Collins missed the preseason recovering from surgery for a broken foot sustained during offseason workouts. He injured the knee in last week’s win over the New York Giants.

Gregory had missed 30 of the previous 32 games because of substance-abuse suspensions before sustaining a concussion in the season-opening loss at Carolina. He was a full participant in practice all week.

Safety Xavier Woods could make his season debut against the Seahawks after sitting the first two games with a hamstring injury. Woods is listed as questionable along with linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) and receiver Cole Beasley, who injured an ankle in practice Thursday. Lee was limited in practice this week but said he expected to play.

Four-time Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick will miss his third straight game with a nerve disorder that has sidelined him indefinitely.

