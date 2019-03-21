Boston Bruins (44-20-9, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-38-9, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brad Marchand leads Boston into a matchup with New Jersey. He’s 10th in the NHL with 87 points, scoring 31 goals and recording 56 assists.

The Devils have gone 17-13-6 in home games. New Jersey leads the Eastern Conference with 10 shorthanded goals, led by Blake Coleman with three.

The Bruins are 25-15-4 in Eastern Conference play. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Marchand leads the team serving 92 total minutes. In their last meeting on March 2, Boston won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 27 goals, adding 23 assists and totaling 50 points. Damon Severson has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Sami Vatanen: out (upper body), Miles Wood: out (ankle), Nico Hischier: day to day (upper body), Jesper Bratt: out (lower body), Mirco Mueller: out (undisclosed).

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: out (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Torey Krug: day to day (upper body), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (arm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.